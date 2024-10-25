DeWayne Carter Injury: Lands on IR with wrist injury
Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Carter was placed on injured reserve and will undergo wrist surgery, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
The rookie third-round pick was limited in practice all week due to a wrist injury he likely picked up during the Bills' Week 7 win over the Titans, during which he registered three solo tackles across 30 defensive snaps. A stint on injured reserve means Carter will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season contests, making Week 13 against the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 1 the earliest he could return. While Carter is sidelined, Austin Johnson and Zion Logue will serve as the Bills' backup defensive tackles behind DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver.