DJ Moore headshot

DJ Moore Injury: Optimistic he'll play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Moore (quadriceps) is optimistic he'll play against the 49ers on Sunday, after being listed as questionable on the final injury report, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

"I play through everything," Moore said Friday, suggesting he expects to play despite managing just one limited practice at the end of the week. He's missed two games in seven NFL seasons, with a concussion holding him out for the 2019 finale and then COVID keeping him out Week 14 of 2020. Moore has played through his fair share of minor injuries, but he's also had better luck than most at simply avoiding them in the first place. In any case, it sounds like his odds are better than 50/50 to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

