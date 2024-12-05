Fantasy Football
DJ Moore Injury: Sidelined for another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Moore (quadricep) didn't practice Thursday.

While Keenan Allen (ankle) returned to practice Thursday as a full participant after sitting out Wednesday, Moore remained a spectator for the second straight day. In order to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game at San Francisco, Moore will likely need to practice in at least a limited fashion Friday. If Moore can't shake off the quad injury ahead of Sunday's contest, Allen and fellow wideouts Rome Odunze and tight end Cole Kmet would represent the top pass-catching options for quarterback Caleb Williams.

