DJ Moore News: Leading receiver on six receptions

Moore (quadriceps) finished with six receptions on eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 38-13 loss to San Francisco.

Moore overcame a quadriceps injury in order to suit up Sunday and lead the Bears in all receiving categories except scoring. That honor went to rookie wideout Rome Odunze, who cashed in both of Caleb Williams' late touchdown strikes in the lopsided loss. Moore's production paled in comparison to his previous two contests in which he racked up 15 receptions for 203 yards and two scores. The durable receiver should remain a focal point of Chicago's passing attack when the team visits Minnesota next Monday.