D'Onta Foreman News: Held to 27 yards on ground

Foreman rushed the ball 10 times for 27 yards in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens. He added one reception on one target for eight yards.

Foreman led the Cleveland backfield with both Jerome Ford (ankle) and Pierre Strong (concussion) sidelined. He wasn't able to rack up much yardage against a stout Baltimore defense, as four of his 10 attempts went for zero or one yards. Foreman is set to hit free agency this offseason, and he will likely be in line to compete for a backup job during training camp in 2025.