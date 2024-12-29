D'Onta Foreman News: Larger role in Week 17

Foreman rushed 13 times for 49 yards and did not bring in either of his targets in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

Foreman saw his highest carry total since Week 2 against Jacksonville, resulting in his highest rushing total of the campaign. Jerome Ford (ankle) was afforded the start Sunday, but Foreman saw more work in the second half as Ford hurt his ankle in the second quarter and logged just one snap after halftime. Foreman could be a sneaky DFS play in the event Ford's injury results in a starting bid for Foreman against the Ravens next Sunday.