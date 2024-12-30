Fantasy Football
Dorance Armstrong News: Sacks Penix in Week 17

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 2:58pm

Armstrong recorded four total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons.

Armstrong has now logged a sack in two of his last three games after recording just 3.0 sacks over his first 12 contests this season. The 27-year-old stripped Michael Penix in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, though the fumble was recovered by Atlanta. Armstrong has been relatively productive in his first season in Washington, tallying 36 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 15 appearances. He's expected to continue starting opposite Dante Fowler as part of the Commanders' top edge-rushing duo in the Week 18 matchup against Dallas.

