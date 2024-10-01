Dorance Armstrong News: Tallies 1.5 sacks vs. Cardinals

Armstrong finished Sunday's 42-14 win over the Cardinals with five tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Armstrong contributed to two of the Commanders' four sacks Sunday. After combining with Frankie Luvu for a five-yard sack on Kyler Murray midway through the second quarter, Armstrong got to Murray for a seven-yard sack on a fourth-and-one late in the same frame, which led to a 45-yard field goal by Austin Seibert five plays later. Through the first four games of the regular season, Armstrong is up to nine tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.