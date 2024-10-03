Drake London News: Dominant showing in OT win

London brought in 12 of 13 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

London led the Falcons in receptions and receiving yards on the night while checking in second to Darnell Mooney in targets, serving as the biggest beneficiary of Kirk Cousins' record-setting 509-yard performance. The talented third-year wideout opened the scoring on the night as well, recording an 18-yard touchdown grab to cap off the opening possession. London now has three touchdowns in the last four games and double-digit targets in back-to-back contests, displaying a level of chemistry with Cousins that fantasy managers had envisioned when investing draft capital this summer. London will next take aim at a vulnerable Panthers defense in a Week 6 road divisional clash on Sunday, Oct. 13.