Drake London News: Finds end zone again Sunday

London secured six of eight targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 34-14 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

London finished as the runner-up in receptions and receiving yards right behind Kyle Pitts while tying Darnell Mooney for second in targets as well. The third-year pro also recorded a touchdown for the third straight game on a five-yard grab midway through the third quarter and now has exactly six catches in four of his last five games. London next takes aim at a Buccaneers secondary that he posted a season-best 12-154-1 line against during a Week 6 overtime home victory.