Drake London News: Hauls in 30-yard TD in win

London secured all three targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 15-9 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

London led the Falcons in receiving yards and scored the team's only touchdown on a 30-yard grab in the first quarter. The talented wideout's trip to the end zone was his first since Week 9, and he was able to eclipse 50 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive contest. London did see a big drop in targets after garnering 26 looks over the previous two games, but Kirk Cousins threw only 17 times overall on the night. London next takes aim at a Giants defense that just gave up five touchdown passes to Lamar Jackson when New York visits Atlanta in Week 16.