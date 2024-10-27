Drake London News: Limited to four catches in win

London brought in four of six targets for 34 yards in the Falcons' 31-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Unlike a Week 5 breakout when he posted a season-best 12-154-1 line against these same Bucs, London was limited to his second-lowest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season. The third-year pro also saw his six-game streak with at least six receptions snapped, and a three-game stretch with at least one receiving touchdown met the same fate. London's first chance to regroup comes in a Week 9 home matchup against the Cowboys.