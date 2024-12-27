Drake London News: Ready for Week 17

Coach Raheem Morris said London (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Washington, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

After London left in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury, Morris told Tori McElhaney that the wide receiver could have returned to action, implying that the health concern wasn't a serious one. London kicked off Week 17 prep with back-to-back limited listings on Falcons practice reports, but Friday's uncapped session has paved the way for him to suit up Sunday, when he'll be facing a Commanders defense that has allowed the ninth-most receiving TDs (16) to opposing wide receivers in 15 contests this season.