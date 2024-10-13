Drake London News: Stays hot with another TD

London had six receptions (10 targets) for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over Carolina.

London followed up last week's 12-154-1 receiving line against the Buccaneers with another positive fantasy performance against another NFC South rival in Week 6. The 2022 first-round pick has now scored a touchdown in four out of his last five contests while averaging 82.6 yards per game over that stretch. Make sure to make space in your starting lineup for London ahead of next Sunday's home matchup against Seattle.