Drake Maye Injury: Set for limited practice

Maye (concussion) will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed that Maye is still in concussion protocol, with the quarterback slated to do some throwing at Wednesday's practice. Maye's involvement in the Patriots' first Week 9 practice session provides hope that he could be available Sunday against the Titans, but the young signal-caller will still need to clear all five steps of the protocol for that to happen. If Maye is not active this weekend, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald notes that Joe Milton would back up Jacoby Brissett in Week 9.