Drake Maye News: Active versus Bills

Maye (right hand) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Maye was listed as limited in practice this week, before approaching the 3-13 Patriots' season finale with a 'questionable' designation. With his active status versus a Bills team that's locked into the No. 2 playoff seed in the AFC now confirmed, Maye is in line to close out his rookie campaign in the starting lineup, though as Mike Reiss of ESPN notes, it's possible that 2024 sixth-rounder Joe Milton could enter Sunday's contest at some point, either by design (to get him some snaps for evaluation purposes) or as the result of Week 18 game flow.