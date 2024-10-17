Drake Maye News: Another full practice

Maye (knee) practiced fully again Thursday, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Per the report, Maye -- who also worked fully Wednesday -- didn't display any visible limitations during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and didn't appear to be wearing a brace. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt noted prior to the session that he's "not concerned" about the QB's knee issue ahead of Week 7 action, with 2024 first-rounder thus on track to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.