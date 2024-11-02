Drake Maye News: Clears concussion protocol

Maye has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and no longer carries an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.

As a result, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- who had been listed as questionable after sustaining a concussion last weekend against the Jets -- is line to make his fourth straight start for the Patriots on Sunday, per Evan Lazar of the team's official site. With Maye under center, New England's passing game has been able to pick up the pace, but the rookie out of North Carolina profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option while facing the Titans, who head into Week 9 action allowing a league-low 151.6 passing yards per game.