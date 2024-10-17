Drake Maye News: Knee issue downplayed

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt downplayed Maye's (knee) presence on the the Patriots' Week 7 injury report, noting Thursday that he's "not concerned," adding that the rookie QB "looked good" to him Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site and Mike Reiss of ESPN.com report.

Maye was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, and unless the QB's participation level decreases Thursday or Friday, he should approach Sunday's game against the Jaguars without an injury designation. Added context on that front is slated to arrive once the Patriots' second injury report of the week is posted Thursday.