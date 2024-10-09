Drake Maye News: QB switch confirmed

Coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Wednesday that Maye will start Sunday's game against the Texans, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

While confirming the team's switch from veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to the rookie first-rounder, Mayo noted "we are trying to win every game. At the time, we thought that Jacoby would give us the best chance...Going forward, Drake gives us the best chance to win now." Maye thus assumes the starting role for the 1-4 Patriots, who head into Week 6 action averaging just 12.4 points per game. While the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will be working behind an offensive line with question marks, and throwing to a wide receiver corps that ranks last in the NFL in catches (39) and receiving yards (342), per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Maye does possess the sort of arm talent and mobility that could help spark New England's stagnant offense, while at the same time providing a degree of fantasy utility in deeper formats.