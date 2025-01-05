Drake Maye News: Quick exit in Week 18 win

Maye (hand) failed to complete his only pass attempt before giving way to Joe Milton in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bills.

The rookie QB was bothered by an issue with his throwing hand during practice this week, and with nothing on the line in Week 18, the Patriots pulled Maye after one series rather than risk further injury. The third overall pick in the 2024 Draft finishes his first NFL campaign with a 66.6 percent completion rate, 2,276 passing yards and a 15:10 TD:INT in 13 appearances, and improving his ball security as well as his production will be the focus for 2025. Maye will also be learning a new offense, as head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt were let go immediately after Sunday's game.