Drew Lock News: Disappoints in spot start

Lock completed 21 of 32 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.

Lock got his sought-after chance for a start with Tommy DeVito (forearm) sidelined, but the veteran signal-caller ultimately produced middling results with his Thanksgiving opportunity. Lock's afternoon did start off in promising fashion, as he led a 13-play, 70-yard march on the Giants' first possession that culminated with a Tyrone Tracy touchdown run. However, Lock threw a pick-six on the next drive and subsequently lost a fumble on the first possession of the second half, which led to another Cowboys score. Lock did cap off the Giants' last possession of the day with an eight-yard touchdown run, but New York never got the ball back. Thursday may have well represented Lock's only starting opportunity for now, considering DeVito should be ready to play by the time a Week 14 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 8 rolls around.