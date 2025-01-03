Drue Tranquill News: Doubtful for Sunday

Tranquil (coach's decision) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

With the Chiefs already securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Tranquill is not expected to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. The Notre Dame product appeared in all 16 of the Chiefs' regular-season games prior to Week 18, recording 94 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two passes defended. Leo Chenal and Cam Jones will likely serve as Kansas City's top inside linebacker duo Sunday, with both Tranquill and Nick Bolton (coach's decision) listed as doubtful.