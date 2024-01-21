NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Divisional Round Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

What a weekend! I love the divisional round of the playoffs. The No. 1 seeds enter the fray. Usually, the pretenders have been eliminated. Also, this year's wild-card games were mostly non-competitive. This weekend, we had three incredible matchups.

All season when I've written this article, I've focused on looking ahead for teams/players. For the three exciting games, I'm not doing that as much. This was one of the best weekends of playoff football I've seen. My thoughts varied wildly throughout the games. Here's how I viewed the games as they were unfolding.

Texans at Ravens