Drue Tranquill News: Gets first sack of season

Tranquill logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

Tranquill registered his first sack of the 2024 regular season Sunday as he got to Gardner Minshew for a three-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter, Minshew was stripped of the ball by Mike Pennel, and Tranquill was in the right place at the right time to scoop up the ball which led to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Xavier Worthy eight plays later. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Tranquill has totaled 38 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.