Dustin Hopkins News: Finishes on high note

Hopkins converted his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point kick in Saturday's 35-10 loss to Baltimore in Week 18.

Hopkins buried a chip shot from 23 yards early in the second quarter before the game got away from the Browns, who were thinking only about touchdowns the rest of the way. The four points scored were the most for a Cleveland kicker since Week 12. After a very successful 2023 -- one that resulted in a three-year contract in the offseason -- Hopkins went the other way in 2024. Part of that is attributable to an offense that fell apart, but Hopkins made just 18 of 27 (67 percent) of his field-goal tries. That prompted the Browns to bring in kickers to challenge him, and head coach Kevin Stefanski made him inactive for Week 15. The offseason for the 3-14 Browns will bring change, which could include competition for Hopkins.