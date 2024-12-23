Dustin Hopkins News: Struggle continues

Hopkins did not attempt a field goal and missed his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Cincinnati in Week 16.

Hopkins, who was inactive Week 15 amid a five-game stretch of missed kicks, added another failed attempt to what has been a season gone wrong for both him and the Browns. The extra-point miss was Hopkins' third in 19 attempts; he's also missed nine of 25 field-goal tries. The kicker who replaced Hopkins last week, Riley Patterson, was poached by Atlanta off Cleveland's practice squad. As of Monday, the Browns don't have a backup option in place heading into Week 17 against Miami.