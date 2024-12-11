Emari Demercado Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Demercado (back) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For a second time in three weeks, Demercado is being listed with a back injury on Arizona's practice report. During Week 13 prep, though, he at least was limited, so his lack of activity Wednesday is somewhat concerning. As a result, Demercado's status is one to monitor as the week goes on to see if fellow reserve RB Trey Benson may be in line for a bigger role behind starter James Conner on Sunday versus the Patriots.