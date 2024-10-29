Gabe Davis Injury: Should play Week 9

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Davis (shoulder) "should be fine" for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, ESPN.com reports.

Davis was one of three Jaguars receivers who failed to finish out the Week 8 loss to the Packers, with Christian Kirk (collarbone) and Brian Thomas (chest) also making early exits. Kirk will miss the remainder of the season, but Pederson expressed optimism that Davis and Thomas will both be ready to play Week 9, though Davis looks to be a safer bet than Thomas to suit up at this point. With Kirk out, Parker Washington appears poised to absorb most of his snaps out of the slot, but Kirk's absence could still open up some extra targets for both Davis and Thomas along with tight end Evan Engram. Davis has averaged 4.4 targets through Jacksonville's first eight games, producing an 18-217-2 receiving line.