You might notice some players missing below because they were listed in one of the two previous articles, namely second-year pros Drake Maye , Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze . All three seem likely to benefit from improved coaching staffs (relative to the messes they dealt with last year) but will be

Remember that this initial series of three articles is intended as a broad survey of viable breakout candidates, not necessarily as a "draft these guys" list. As the season approaches, we'll have another series of articles that hone in on a smaller group, highlighting the NFL fantasy football sleepers that have a chance to really crush their ADPs.

Now, last but not least, it's time to look at players who might be a little older but have a chance to break out thanks to playing in a new scheme and/or under new coaches. For some, like Trevor Lawrence , the change came to them via the annual cycle of coaching firings and hirings. For others, like George Pickens , the opportunity to play in a new system required changing teams.

Welcome back to RotoWire's annual series on fantasy football sleepers, where we're kicking things off with a survey of breakout candidates for 2025, dividing players into three main groups. First, we looked at second-year pros, including Drake Maye, Tyrone Tracy, Keon Coleman and Theo Johnson. Then we covered the third-year pros, highlighted by Bryce Young, Zach Charbonnet and Jordan Addison.

Now, last but not least, it's time to look at players who might be a little older but have a chance to break out thanks to playing in a new scheme and/or under new coaches. For some, like Trevor Lawrence, the change came to them via the annual cycle of coaching firings and hirings. For others, like George Pickens, the opportunity to play in a new system required changing teams.

Remember that this initial series of three articles is intended as a broad survey of viable breakout candidates, not necessarily as a "draft these guys" list. As the season approaches, we'll have another series of articles that hone in on a smaller group, highlighting the NFL fantasy football sleepers that have a chance to really crush their ADPs.

You might notice some players missing below because they were listed in one of the two previous articles, namely second-year pros Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. All three seem likely to benefit from improved coaching staffs (relative to the messes they dealt with last year) but will be omitted below because the aforementioned Year 2 Breakouts article already discussed them.

Quarterback

QB Trevor Lawrence (Round 11 ADP)

This is a make-or-break year for Lawrence, after his Murphy's Law season in 2024. Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown replace Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis, with Liam Coen running the show after overseeing 41 TD passes from Baker Mayfield last season. Mayfield averaged a career-high 7.9 yards per attempt even though his aDOT dropped to 7.0, which was a yard and a half lower than the year before.

That's of special interest to Lawrence, who had his best season in 2022 with a career-low 7.4 aDOT and struggled in 2024 with a career-high 9.3 aDOT. Throwing downfield is generally a good thing, but not when done out of necessity because the offense can't create easy completions or open up lanes for running backs. Coen's fantastic work with the Bucs last year suggests he's capable of installing a balanced, efficient attack, although he won't have a top offensive line to help him this time.

How do these players stack up against the rest of the NFL? Visit our fantasy football rankings for a list of the top players for the remainder of the season.

Running Backs

RB Kenneth Walker (R4)

Hampered by a slew of lower-body injuries and poor blocking, Walker dropped from 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie (2022) to 4.1 YPC in 2023 and 3.7 YPC in 2024. The scheme last year did him no favors either, although it was good for cheap PPR points as Walker's nine TDs and career-high 46 receptions (in just 11 games) kept his fantasy value afloat with just 13.9 carries for 52.1 yards per game. Fellow second-round pick Zach Charbonnet filled in capably when called upon, scoring six TDs in the six games Walker missed, which might theoretically set the table for Charbonnet to take on more work in 2025 even when Walker is healthy.

On the other hand, new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak won't be running the spread, three-wide-heavy scheme that Ryan Grubb brought to Seattle last year. Kubiak is from the Shanahan coaching tree, second generation, with the usual West Coast terminology and outside-zone running game that all the other Shanahans, Kubiaks and assorted disciples deploy. Walker's acceleration and elusiveness should play better than Charbonnet's power and passing-down skills in this system. My concern is that the Seahawks still won't block well, or that Walker won't stay healthy.

Alvin Kamara was crushing on the ground in Klint Kubiak's system It's going to be very exciting to see what Kenneth Walker can do! pic.twitter.com/4Hu7T7VRZp — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) May 10, 2025

After starting his career as an explosive-but-oft-injured player, Swift has settled in as more of a reliable, unexciting type — good enough to start but not necessarily good enough that you're happy about it. Fortunately, he plays a position where that type of player can score a lot of fantasy points in the right situation, which Swift may have stumbled into when the Bears hired Ben Johnson and completely remade their interior offensive line.

Many assumed another back would be the one to benefit from Johnson's system, but the Bears didn't sign anyone and didn't draft an RB until the seventh round (Kyle Monangai). While not impressive in terms of size or speed, Swift is good enough as b