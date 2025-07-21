Fantasy Football Sleepers 2025: Third-Year Breakout Candidates

This is the second article in RotoWire's annual series on fantasy football sleepers and breakout players, where we're kicking things off with a survey of breakout candidates for 2025, dividing players into three main groups. Last week, we looked at second-year pros, including Drake Maye, Tyrone Tracy, Keon Coleman and Theo Johnson. Now, it's time to list third-year pros who may be on the cusp of fantasy stardom. (The third and final article, coming July 28, will focus on players benefiting from new teams and/or coaches.)

This initial series of three articles is intended as a broad survey of viable breakout candidates, not necessarily as a "draft these guys" list. As the season approaches, we'll have another series of articles that hones in on a smaller group of players from the large initial lists, highlighting the QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs with the most potential to vastly outperform their acquisition cost. Keep in mind that we're looking for players who have some chance to crush their ADPs, not the guys that are most likely to slightly outperform it.

You may notice that some of the breakout candidates fit multiple categories. Maye, for example, is a second-year pro under a new coaching staff. In these cases, we'll put the player in whichever category carries more weight (by my subjective estimation). You'll find Maye in the article on second-year pros, because I think his continued personal progression as a talented young player is more relevant for his breakout case than New England's likely upgrade in coaching staff. Both factors help, of course, which explains why Maye is among my favorite NFL fantasy football sleepers for 2025.

Quarterbacks

QB Bryce Young (Round 13 ADP)

This is a make-or-break season for Young, who should now benefit from scheme familiarity, a solid offensive line and an incoming top-10 pick at wide receiver (Tetairoa McMillan). Young was much better after returning from a suspension last year, but it wasn't until Weeks 16-18 that he put up strong numbers (7.0 YPA, 64.8 percent completion rate, 7:0 TD:INT, 2-1 record) by starting QB standards. In Weeks 8-15, he was better than he had been as a rookie but still below average for a starter — 6.5 YPA, 60.6 completion percentage, 8:5 TD:INT, 2-5 record.

The question now is whether those final three weeks were sustainable progress or just a blip. If it's the former, Young scrambles often enough — 245 yards, six rushing TDs last year — to push for low/mid-end QB1 value. If it's the latter, he could be benched by October or November.

QB Anthony Richardson (Round 17 ADP)

The odds are against Richardson succeeding at this point, especially in Indianapolis, but he's at least worth mentioning as an all-ceiling, no-floor QB3 pick for deep and superflex leagues. The rushing stats make him startable as a QB2 whenever he's in the lineup, with upside for QB1 fantasy value if he can improve his completion percentage to even the low 60s and cut back on interceptions some. Richardson is only 23 years old, born three days before 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward.

Running Backs

RB Tyjae Spears (Round 11 ADP)

Tony Pollard remains a problem, as he's about 15 pounds heavier than Spears and has a better track record of durability. Spears missed five games last year, notably suffering two concussions, but he went wild in Weeks 15-17 with 261 total yards and four TDs (before missing Week 18). While he may never be a 20-carry back, Spears could get something like 12 carries and a handful of catches per week if Pollard were ever to miss time. Pollard might also be an in-season trade candidate if Spears is playing well and the Titans don't have strong odds to make the playoffs.

RB Jaylen Warren (Round 9 ADP)

I'm cheating on this one. Warren, 26, is entering his fourth pro season, but it'll be his first time sharing a backfield with someone other than Najee Harris. While it's certainly possible Kaleb Johnson proves to be better than Harris, there's also a 'bust' scenario for Johnson where the Steelers don't trust him and instead task Warren with a huge role.

RB Zach Charbonnet (Round 10 ADP)

A full breakout for Charbonnet probably requires an injury to Kenneth Walker, who has a breakout argument of his own (covered in our next article) under new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The appeal with Charbonnet is that his combination of size, passing-down skills and durability allows him to handle huge workloads when Walker isn't available. Charbonnet isn't the most explosive runner, but he's averaging 4.2 yards per carry through two seasons — compared to Walker's 4.0 YPC — and he scored six touchdowns in the six games Walker missed last year.

Wide Receivers

WR Rashee Rice (? ADP)

Rice figures to be suspended for multiple games, possibly at the beginning of the season, after settling his legal case in July with five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail. There's no precedent to know if Rice will be suspended for 2-3 games or more like 6-8, but either way, he should be back in the lineup and piling up receptions long before fantasy playoffs begin. He caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two TDs over the first three weeks of last season, showing growth from an impressive rookie year until an ACL tear in Week 4 brought his campaign to an early end. Rice was back healthy for spring practices, with coach Andy Reid saying in June that the 25-year-old will be a full go for training camp.

WR Jordan Addison (Round 6 ADP)

Addison collapsed with the rest of Minnesota's offense in Week 18 and the playoffs, but he was on a roll before that, with seven TDs and 8.6 targets per game over a seven-game stretch that included receiving lines of 8-162-1 and 8-133-3. His target volume spiked compared to his first season and a half in the league, even though Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson both played every contest in the seven-game run. If J.J. McCarthy isn't a bust, Addison could pick up where he left off in November/December and sustain similar numbers over a full year (or at least most of one, after he's likely suspended).