Gardner Minshew News: Starting role in question

Minshew completed 12 of 17 passes for137 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos. He added two rushes for 22 yards.

Minshew began the game fairly well, as he led the Raiders' on two lengthy drives that resulted in 10 points -- the first of which was capped by a 57-yard touchdown pass. However, things stalled from there, with the low point coming on a 100-yard pick-six by Patrick Surtain. After five additional scoreless drives and another interception, Minshew was pulled late in the third quarter. That marks the second time he's been benched in the last three games, and after the loss, coach Antonio Pierce did not rule out a change under center, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.