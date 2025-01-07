Gary Brightwell News: Staying in Cincinnati

The Bengals signed Brightwell to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Brightwell began the 2024 regular season on the Browns' active roster, playing in Week 3 and 4 and posting 36 kick return yards while contributing exclusively on special teams. He was cut from Cleveland's active roster Oct. 1, and after two separate stints on the Browns' practice squad, he opted to sign with the Bengals' practice squad Nov. 11. He didn't end up playing for Cincinnati during the regular season, but he will be part of the Bengals' 90-man roster once the league year starts March 12.