George Pickens Injury: Has hamstring injury, questionable for Sunday

Pickens was limited at Friday's practice due to a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pickens was a late addition to the Steelers' Week 14 practice report, placing a cloud over the availability of the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Since a Week 9 bye, he's accrued a 20-302-2 line on 32 targets over the last four games. Pickens' status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.