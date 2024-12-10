George Pickens Injury: Looks unlikely for Week 15

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Pickens (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports. "If you pressed me, I'd probably say he's out or could be categorized as 'doubtful,'" Tomlin said of Pickens' status.

Though Pickens was listed as questionable leading up to this past Sunday's game against the Browns, reports heading into the day suggested that the wideout was likely to play. However, a pregame workout apparently didn't go as well as anticipated, and Pickens ended up sitting out the Steelers' 27-14 victory. The Steelers aren't yet ruling Pickens out for Week 15, but he looks as though he'll face an uphill battle to improve enough in his recovery from a Grade 2 hamstring strain to give it a go this Sunday. Assuming Pickens remains out for a second straight game, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Mike Williams, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek could all benefit from expanded roles as the Steelers' available options at receiver, while tight end Pat Freiermuth (3-48-1 receiving line on three targets in Week 14) could see more involvement in the passing attack.