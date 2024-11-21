Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
George Pickens headshot

George Pickens News: Co-leads team in receptions in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Pickens secured four of seven targets for 48 yards in the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

Pickens set the pace for the Steelers in targets while sharing the team lead in receptions with Pat Freiermuth. The blizzard-like conditions certainly didn't help Pickens' cause and helped lead to his lowest yardage total since Week 5 against the Cowboys. Pickens did extend a streak of recording at least four catches to five games, and he'll draw a more favorable matchup on paper in a Week 13 road matchup against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 1.

George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now