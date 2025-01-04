George Pickens News: Disastrous Week 18 showing

Pickens recorded one catch on six targets for zero yards in Saturday's 19-17 loss to the Bengals.

Pickens was uninvolved for much of the first half as Russell Wilson took to the air only eight times. However, even with more extensive looks in the final two quarters, Pickens failed to deliver. He had three drops and was also not on the same page with Wilson late in the fourth quarter when he was streaking down the right sideline after beating his defender to set up a potential game-winning field goal or touchdown. Pickens will remain a focal point of the Pittsburgh offense in the postseason, but both he and the entire unit had a lackluster effort in Saturday's loss.