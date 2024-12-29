Grant Calcaterra News: Big gain on one catch
Calcaterra secured one of two targets for 34 yards in the Eagles' 41-7 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Calcaterra bounced back to an extent from a blanking against the Commanders in Week 16, recording one of his signature chunk gains on his one reception. Calcaterra continues to operate as the No. 1 tight end with Dallas Goedert (IR-knee) sidelined, but the former hasn't seen more than three targets in a game since Week 9. Calcaterra and the Eagles close out the season against the Giants at home in Week 18.
