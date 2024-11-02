Greg Joseph Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Giants placed Joseph (abdomen) on injured reserve Saturday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

New York ruled out Joseph on Friday due to an abdominal injury that likely happened in practice, and he'll now join Graham Gano (hamstring) on injured reserve. Gano is closing in on a return to action, so even when Joseph is healthy again -- he can return Sunday, Dec. 8 against the Saints, at the earliest -- he may not have a gig awaiting him. As for this Sunday's game against the Commanders, the Giants have elevated Jude McAtamney from the practice squad to handle placekicking duties.