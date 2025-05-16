Greg Joseph News: Headed to 49ers

The 49ers are slated to sign Joseph, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

In a combined eight regular-season appearances in 2024 (split between the Giants, Commanders and Jets), Joseph made 16 of 20 field-goal attempts, along with all 11 of his PAT tries. With the 49ers, Joseph will have an opportunity to compete with 2023 third-rounder Jake Moody, who has been San Francisco's kicker for the last two campaigns.