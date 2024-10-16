Greg Joseph News: Kicking again in Week 7

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that Graham Gano (hamstring) won't return from injured reserve this week, giving Joseph the opportunity to serve as the Giants' top kicker again in Week 7's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Joseph has served as the Giants' kicker over the last four weeks, but there were questions whether the team would stick with him after he missed both of his field-goal attempts in the Week 6's loss to the Bengals. However, Daboll told reporters Monday that the Giants would stick with Joseph if Gano is unable to return in Week 7. With Gano officially set to miss another week due to his hamstring injury, Joseph is in line for another opportunity Sunday.