Greg Joseph News: Makes lone kick Week 7

Joseph converted his only field-goal try and did not attempt an extra point Sunday in a loss to the Eagles.

Joseph missed a pair of field-goal tries Week 6 but was retained for Week 7 with Graham Gano (hamstring) not yet ready to return. New York's offense was woeful against Philadelphia, so Joseph didn't get much of a chance to redeem himself, though he did score the team's only points on a 38-yard field goal just before halftime. Joseph is now a tolerable 9-for-12 on field-goal attempts on the campaign, but he'll likely give way to Gano as soon as the latter is able to return, potentially as soon as Week 8 against Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.