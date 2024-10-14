Greg Joseph News: Will retain role until Gano returns

Joseph missed both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's Week 6 loss to Cincinnati, but coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Joseph will continue to be the team's kicker if Graham Gano (hamstring) isn't ready to return Week 7 versus Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Joseph's pair of misses against the Bengals weren't excessively challenging by NFL standards -- he was wide left on both a 47-yarder early in the fourth quarter and a 45-yarder with under a minute left in the contest. Nonetheless, Daboll's comments suggest that New York may not be looking to try out another kicker with Gano's return from injured reserve looming. Gano is eligible to be activated this week, though Duggan believes "it'd be a surprise" if the veteran kicker is ready to return Sunday. That means Joseph is probably going to be the Giants' kicker for at least one more week, but he's not a particularly appealing fantasy option considering his performance Week 6. Joseph did go 8-for-8 on field-goal tries across Weeks 4 and 5, however, and he's made all six of his extra-point attempts across four contests.