Greg Joseph: Will kick vs. Dallas

Head coach Brian Daboll said that Joseph will serve as the Giants' kicker in Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Joseph made all three of his extra-point tries in his team debut during Sunday's win over the Browns, but he missed his only field-goal attempt from 48 yards out. The veteran will continue filling in for Graham Gano (hamstring) versus Dallas, but if Joseph struggles again, the Giants could look into replacing him with another kicker.