Gus Edwards Injury: Practice window opening Week 10

Edwards (ankle) had his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Edwards hasn't played since prior to the Chargers' Week 5 bye, but he's eligible to return from IR and will resume practicing ahead of the team's Week 10 home game against the Titans. He'll presumably be added back to the active roster prior to the expiration of the 21-day practice window, at which point Edwards should slide in as the backup to J.K. Dobbins based on their usage early in the season.