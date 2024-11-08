Gus Edwards Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Edwards (ankle) practiced fully Friday and carries a 'questionable' game status for Sunday's contest against the Titans.

The Chargers designated Edwards for return from injured reserve Wednesday, and the running back could resume action as soon as this weekend if the team elects to activate him by Saturday afternoon. If Edwards does rejoin the mix in Week 10, in his return he'd presumably work in a complementary role in a Los Angeles backfield that's led by J.K. Dobbins and also includes sixth-round rookie Kimani Vidal.