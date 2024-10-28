Harrison Bryant Injury: Modest numbers through seven games

Bryant (elbow), who was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, has seven catches (on 10 targets) for 64 yards through seven games this season.

Rookie sensation Brock Bowers has dominated the Raiders' TE group to date, hauling in 52 of 65 targets for 535 yards and one touchdown in eight contests. Meanwhile, Bryant ranks second to Bowers at the position in all receiving categories. Bryant wasn't able to practice last week, so Wednesday's session may set the tone for the fifth-year pro's return to action.