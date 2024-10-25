Harrison Bryant Injury: Questionable for Week 8

Bryant (elbow) did not practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Bryant elbowed his injury during the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Rams. Given that he hasn't practiced all week, Bryant is likely leaning towards doubtful, rather than questionable, ahead of Sunday's game. Nevertheless, official word of his status may not be known until the Raiders' inactive list is announced approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Bryant cannot play, John Samuel Shenker would step up as the Raiders' backup tight end behind rookie first-rounder Brock Bowers.