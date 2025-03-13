Harrison Bryant News: Links up with Philadelphia
Bryant signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bryant appeared in 13 regular-season games with Las Vegas in 2024, in which span he secured nine of 12 targets for 86 yards. The 2020 fourth-round pick will next compete to entrench himself in a similar depth role with Philadelphia, where Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra stand atop the tight end depth chart.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now