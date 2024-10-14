Harrison Bryant News: Targeted five times Sunday

Bryant caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

Bryant was doubled up in targets by fellow tight end Brock Bowers, who turned his 10 looks into nine catches for 71 yards, but Bryant drew more attention from quarterback Aidan O'Connell than any individual Raiders wideout with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) sidelined. In the immediate future, Bryant will continue to operate as the team's No. 2 option at tight end after Michael Mayer (personal) was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list this past week.